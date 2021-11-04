Plane that performed acrobatics in marriage crashes and hits mother and daughter in Argentina; watch

An aerial exhibition ended in tragedy in Cordoba, Argentina. Last Saturday (30), a plane that was doing acrobatics show crashed on a street and hit a mother and daughter in the Argentine city. According to information gathered by UOL, the private aircraft was present at a wedding that was taking place in the area.

The video of the incident, which circulates on social networks, shows the plane performing a series of maneuvers before starting to lose altitude and crashing onto a dirt road. The two victims affected, a 27-year-old woman and her daughter, a 3-year-old child, had minor injuries. The 35-year-old pilot, who was born in Buenos Aires, remains in serious condition in the ICU of the Hospital Regional Eva Perón.

Also according to the publication, firefighters took a long time to complete the rescue because the pilot was trapped in the aircraft's hardware and it was necessary to cut the structure to remove him. Authorities also said that the two victims hit by the plane were only passing by at the time of the accident. The aircraft pilot had an open fracture of the femur, in addition to head and trunk injuries. The child was protected by the mother when she realized that the aircraft was falling and had injuries to the pelvis, but she is recovering and is doing well. The mother was not seriously injured. The crash took place in the city of Villa General Belgrano and was recorded in full by a person who was filming the acrobatics. Watch the moment: A mother and her mother impacted by this plane in Viila General Belgrano, Córdoba. Unbelievably nadie murió en este accidente. Miracle!!!! pic.twitter.com/kH0n15jvcp — DavidU (@DavidU2021) October 31, 2021

On social networks, residents already consider it a “miracle” that the three affected have survived, even though there is no new information on the pilot’s health status. Others consider it irresponsible for someone to be doing stunts so close to a residential area. Now, a judicial investigation has been launched to find out what caused the plane to crash, which crashed near the runway of the city’s air club.