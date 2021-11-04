Police arrest in the act accused of stabbing mother and daughter in Angra dos Reis

RIO – Police officers at the Angra dos Reis police station arrested Márcio de Oliveira Vicente. He is accused of having stabbed to death Lucimar Freitas da Silva Vasconcelos, 46, who is said to be his ex-girlfriend, and her daughter Adriana Vasconcelos da Silva, 19. According to police chief Vilson de Almeida, of the 166th Precinct, the accused he had a sharp wound on his right index finger. Upon being arrested, he denied involvement in the crime and said that his wound would have been the result of a cut with a knife, but that the same would have occurred the day before when he was “cutting cane” in a farm in Sapinhatuba.

The bodies of Lucimar and his daughter were found stabbed in the family’s house, in a condominium in Bracuí, in Angra dos Reis, Costa Verde region, this Wednesday afternoon, March 3. According to the Fire Department, men from Angra dos Reis barracks were called at 2:08 pm to take the bodies to the city’s Legal Medical Institute (IML).

According to the Military Police, upon arriving at the scene, agents found the victims dead and the door of the house open. A nephew of Lucimar was the first to arrive at the property. At the scene, witnesses reported that Lucimar’s ex-boyfriend was the last person to enter the residence.

When arresting Márcio, the agents asked for a cell phone, an object that could help in the investigations, but he said that the device would be undergoing maintenance. At his house, police found among the clothes a pair of damp long jeans, showing on the back of his left leg a reddish-brown print, equivalent to blood, according to police.

According to the police, due to a finger injury and blood-stained pants, the accused was arrested in the act of double murder. The delegate said the arrest was the result of “intense investigative work”.