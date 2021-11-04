Police indict suspect in abducting 4-year-old girl in Australia | World

Little 4-year-old Cleo Smith and her mother, Ellie Smith, leave their home for the night on November 4, 2021, after the girl is found and rescued by police in Carnarvon, Australia — Photo: Richard Wainwright/ AAP via AP
Cleo disappeared on October 16, when the family went camping for the weekend in the town of Macleod, about 900 km north of Perth (capital of the state of Western Australia).
Her disappearance triggered a search for land, air and sea that mobilized over 100 agents, and Cleo was found in a locked house in Carnarvon, about 100 km from where he disappeared and 3 km from the Smith family home.
Australian police even offered a reward of 1 million Australian dollars for information that could help find her (US$750,000, or about R$4.2 million).
Police release photo in hospital of little Cleo Smith, 4-year-old girl who had been missing for 18 days in Australia and was found alone in a locked house — Photo: Western Australian Police via Reuters
Terry Kelly, 36, was arrested and now indicted. Before being interrogated and accused of various crimes related to kidnapping by the police, he was taken to hospital twice for injuring himself in prison..
According to local media, Kelly is childless and raised suspicions among city residents when he was seen buying diapers. But police released little information about the investigation and his arrest.
Police, however, released footage of the moment when little Cleo was rescued and of her in the hospital bed where she was taken.
In the video, you can see a man in a suit talking to Cleo, who is on a policeman’s lap: “Are you okay? Let’s take you to see Mom and Dad, okay?” (watch below).
Deputy Deputy Col Blanch stated that after the girl was found, one of the agents lifted her into his arms and asked, “What’s your name?” She replied, “My name is Cleo”.
Blanch also told local radio that she saw “experienced detectives crying with relief.”
Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith, celebrated that her daughter was found: “Our family is complete again” (see photo below).
Cleo Smith’s Mother Celebrates After Daughter Found After 18 Days In Australia: ‘Our Family Is Whole Again’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram