Poll vote shows who falls between Erasmo, Rico and Solange · TV News

After Marina Ferrari won the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday night (3), the seventh field of A Fazenda 2021 was defined. Erasmo Viana, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes compete for the audience’s preference. Who is on Record’s reality show this week? Participate in the poll of the TV news in this text.

The activity by the leadership of the week was divided into two stages. The three pedestrians had to complete a circuit that involved a “cat bed” with ropes, a seesaw and a table with spaces for placing balls. Of the four threatened, Erasmus was the only one who did not participate, as he was vetoed.

Solange had difficulties and was unable to perform the dynamic. Rico and Marina had a balanced dispute in the first stage. In phase one, the ex-On Vacation with the Ex was more efficient and managed to fit the five balls in less time.

In the second part, they had to use a seesaw to throw balls into three crates. Despite having a slight advantage, Rico was overtaken by the digital influencer and lost by a gap of a few seconds.

Who leaves The Farm 13?

Rico Melquiades went to the farm on the recommendation of the then farmer Sthefane Matos. Then, the residents of the headquarters began the general vote. With five votes, Dynho and Solange tied, and Sthe opted to place the ex-Banheira do Gugu in the risk zone. Sol, in turn, pulled Erasmus into the hot seat. Marina was sidelined in the remaining one.

Who is on the seventh farm? The result of the poll of A Fazenda 13 has no scientific value or influence on the Record’s official website. Vote below: