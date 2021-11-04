Porn actress arrested after posing with G-string in front of Kremlin

A porn actress claimed to her followers that she was detained for two weeks after dropping her pants and posing in a G-string in front of the Kremlin, in Moscow (Russia), the center of the country’s power.

The 20-year-old, known as Rita Fox, said she was punished for “vandalism” after receiving criticism for images posted in front of the famous Muscovite monument last Saturday (30/10).

“Now I’m stuck for 14 days”, said Rita’s Telegram account.

Russia’s Interior Ministry has not commented on the case.

The incident involving Rita comes after a couple of influencers and an Instagram model also found themselves in trouble with the law because of erotic essays.

The actress was “inspired” by the actions of Instagram model Anastasia Chistova who, alongside her boyfriend Ruslani Talabjon, sparked fury last month by staging a bold photo in front of a cathedral in Red Square, reported to Ren TV. The photo shows the model simulating oral sex wearing a police jacket. The pair was arrested on Friday (10/29) after being accused of “insulting religious feelings”. The couple apologized.

Anastasia Chistova and Ruslani Talabjon Photo: Reproduction

In another similar case underway, “Sun” reported, 30-year-old Instagrammer Ira Volkova was allegedly detained in St. Petersburg by showing your buttocks when standing outside St. Isaac’s Orthodox Cathedral.