Portugal approves dissolution of Parliament and president to call elections

posted on 11/04/2021 00:04



(credit: JURE MAKOVEC)

The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, is expected to call new elections for January, after the Council of State – an advisory body linked to the head of state – has approved his proposal to dissolve the Parliament made last week, after the coalition of the first Minister Antonio Costa has failed to approve next year’s Budget.

“The Council of State gave its favorable opinion to the dissolution of the Parliament”, said the Portuguese presidency in a note. “It is essential to listen to them.”

The defeat of the so-called “Geringonça”, a coalition of left-wing parties that governs the country, in the discussion on the Budget has thrown Portugal into a political crisis in recent weeks. Rebelo de Sousa tried to negotiate a solution with the parties in Parliament. the Budget vote, the Left Bloc and the Communists opposed the proposal of the Socialist Party – the largest in the coalition.

The announcement of the dissolution of the government and the date of the new elections will take place on the night of Thursday, 3. According to the daily “Público”, from Lisbon, the new vote should take place on January 30th. There is, however, a certain mystery about the exact date of the vote, as opposition parties such as the PSD intended to organize primary elections at the end of the year to resolve internal disputes.

Rebelo de Sousa guaranteed that he will announce a “reasonable” date for the process, even if it does not take into account the needs of each party. Another day considered by the Portuguese press for voting is January 16th. “I would rather be criticized for doing something than for being silent,” the president said on Tuesday.

In the ruling bloc, the Socialist Party advocates for a quick election. Its coalition partners were still trying to reach an agreement on the Budget, but with the deadline given by Rebelo last week, that did not happen. its political capital.

Despite the possible anticipation of elections, Antonio Costa’s government continues to function and has no intention of resigning. (With international agencies)