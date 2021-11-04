President of Portugal receives assent to dissolve Parliament and call for elections – International

LISBON – The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, is expected to call new elections for January, after the Council of State – a consultative body linked to the head of state – has approved his proposal to dissolve the Parliament made last week, after Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s coalition failed to pass next year’s Budget.

The election date divides the left-wing coalition that governs the country and the center-right opposition. While the Socialist Party defends a vote in a shorter period, the PSD intends to postpone it, as it faces internal disputes that must be resolved in primaries by the end of the year.

“The Council of State gave its favorable opinion to the dissolution of the Parliament”, said the Portuguese presidency in a note. “It is essential to listen to them.”

The political impasse in Portugal began when the Left Bloc and the Portuguese Communist Party – members of the left-wing coalition that governs the country together with the Socialist Party – voted against the Budget. Rebelo de Sousa tried to negotiate with the parties in Parliament a solution to pass the Budget, but there was no agreement

After unsuccessfully trying to reach an agreement, leaders of the Bloc and the PCP say behind the scenes that the Socialists want the elections to be brought forward to increase their political capital, taking advantage of the internal crisis in the opposition.

Rebelo de Sousa guaranteed that he will announce a “reasonable” date for the electoral process, even if this does not take into account the needs of each party. The Portuguese press speculates two possible dates for the election: 16 or 30 January. “I would rather be criticized for doing something than for being silent,” the president said on Tuesday.

Despite the possible anticipation of elections, Antonio Costa’s government continues to function and has no intention of resigning.

Before the presidency’s statement, Economy Minister Pedro Vieira told Reuters that the anticipation of elections was the best way to end the crisis and should not have an impact on the fiscal and growth targets of the Portuguese economy.

Despite this, analysts see the main parties far from a stable majority in parliament, or even a coalition.

The PS has 36% of the electorate’s preference, according to the most recent polls, and the PSD, 27%. The PCP and the Left Bloc are likely to lose support compared to the 2019 elections. The extreme right populist party Enough! has grown in polls and may become the third force in the Portuguese Parliament. / EFE and REUTERS