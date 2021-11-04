Prime Video announces production of new Brazilian series

O Prime Video announced the production of its new Brazilian series New yoke. The episodes are being filmed in the state of Ceará.

The plot will be set in the fictional city of Cratará and follows an heir of the “cangaço”, who will have to face bandits, murderers and even the police.

Check the synopsis: “The series will tell the story of Ubaldo (Allan Souza Lima), an unhappy banker from the urban area of ​​São Paulo with no memory of his childhood. He discovers that he has an inheritance and two sisters in the Ceará backlands: Dilvânia leads a group that adores his famous deceased father; and Dinorah is the only woman in a gang of bank robbers. Ubaldo arrives in town, becomes adored for his strong resemblance to his father, and is called to fulfill his destiny as the new mythical “cangaceiro” and supreme leader of the gang. Ubaldo will have to face bandits, murderers, corrupt police officers and literally blow up small towns as he embarks on his journey, desperately trying to keep his moral values ​​under control.”.

The series will feature eight episodes of one hour each and the direction of Aly Muritiba and Fabio Mendonça. The production is still being filmed and has not been released.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).