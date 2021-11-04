Property Prices Soar in October; see regions with more expensive square meters in Campo Grande · Jornal Midiamax

The price of residential properties has high in October in Campo Grande, with a variation of 1.12% compared to the previous month. Thus, the accumulated increase in 2021 is 4.05%, according to the FipeZap index, released this Thursday (4). In September, the percentage was 1.71%.

In comparison with other 16 capitals surveyed, Campo Grande has the 7th smallest variation of the year. Thus, the average price of properties for sale in the Capital of MS is the lowest among the capitals surveyed, with average value of R$4,486.

The index verified in October is above the inflation registered for the period, of 0.89%. The FipeZap survey analyzed 1,467 property listings for sale in Campo Grande.

most expensive square meter

In Campo Grande, the average property sale value was R$4,486 per square meter. However, of the six urban regions in the city, only one was above this value, pushing the average upwards.

THE Prose region, which includes neighborhoods such as Carandá Bosque, Chácara Cachoeira and Santa Fé, is the most valued in the city. The average sale price of the properties is R$ 6,119 per square meter.

Next appears the Central region, with neighborhoods like Amambaí, Monte Líbano and Planalto, with properties being sold for R$ 4,464 m².

So, the index highlights the area of Secret — Coronel Antonino, Monte Castelo and Nova Lima — with properties in the range of R$3,969 m². Next is the flag region — Rita Vieira, Tiradentes and Universitário — appears with an average value of R$ 3,820 m².

Then follow the Lagoa region, which belongs to the neighborhoods of the Bandeirantes, Taveirópolis and Caiçara region, with an average price of R$ 3,044 m².

Finally, with average values ​​below R$ 3,000 m² are the zones of Anhanduizinho — Aero Rancho, Lageado and Parati —, with properties being sold in the house of BRL 2,910 m² and, finally, the imbirussu — Coopharabalho, Nova Campo Grande and Santo Amaro — with a sale price of R$2,443 m².