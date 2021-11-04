Prosecutor asks the TCU to open an investigation on suspected crack of Davi Alcolumbre

BRASÍLIA – The public prosecutor at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), Lucas Rocha Furtado, requested the opening of an investigation to investigate suspicions of the practice of cracking in the office of senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), president of the Commission Constitution and Justice (CCJ).

read: Pacheco schedules hearings in the Senate and increases the pressure for Alcolumbre to guide Mendonça’s nomination to the Senate

The representation is based on an article published last week by the magazine Veja, which interviewed former employees of Alcolumbre’s office who reported having been forced to return part of their salaries to the senator.

“The payment of salaries for servants in parliamentary offices is a public expense and must follow the guiding principles of any public expenditure, including those of legality and morality. As reported, part of the resources received by servants hired by the parliamentarian, which should be used with the parliamentary activity, it was used for the illicit enrichment of Mr. Davi Alcolumbre, earning about R$ 2 million”, wrote the prosecutor.

He continues in his representation: “If the journalistic news is confirmed in the world of facts, the then parliamentarian Mr. Davi Alcolumbre, would be incurring in flagrant misuse of public purpose, improperly and unjustifiably using public resources for his own immoral and undue enrichment, situation to notoriously demand the action of the external control body, in order to ascertain any possible damage to the treasury”.

The process has already been fined and is under the report of Minister Vital do Rêgo. It will still be up to the TCU, however, to decide whether the representation meets the minimum requirements to justify the opening of an investigation.