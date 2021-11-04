Protective shield: People exposed to coronavirus who did not get sick inspire new study

BRASILIA — Hugging, kissing on the mouth, having sex and sleeping together: common attitudes among couples have challenged science to understand how and why, in some cases, only one of the partners becomes infected with the coronavirus. With close contact and prolonged coexistence, researchers want to unravel which mechanism, possibly in immune system genes, would be able to stop the disease. It is the so-called innate resistance to Covid-19, which can provide avenues for research and development of drugs that prevent contagion.

One of these potential cases is that of the couple Paulo Linhares, 56, and Sandra Matos, 45, both from Rio. The director of implementation of telecommunication networks, who had only taken the first dose of the vaccine at the time, says that he felt fatigue and headaches and body aches in late May—symptoms he attributed to a stronger flu and possible food poisoning before his diagnosis.

— When I did the lung tomography, it was 25% compromised. My wife and son underwent PCR and nothing came of it. What intrigued me the most was that I started to make a list of the clients I was with (during the symptoms, to let them know), and no one was diagnosed or at least had no symptoms – says Linhares. “I don’t remember finding anyone who had Covid and took it. But my wife, who every day kissed me on the mouth and slept with me, did not get infected.

A similar story lived by the couple of law students Willian Azevedo and Eunice Xavier, both 22 years old. The young man had a moderate condition of Covid-19, felt short of breath and needed to be hospitalized in July, days before being eligible for the vaccine. His girlfriend, even in close and almost daily contact, did not develop symptoms and had a negative RT-PCR result.

— We stayed together on Saturday, Sunday and saw each other during the week. On Wednesday, when his symptoms started, we hugged, kissed, drove his car… When his positive and my negative (result) came out , we went straight to the hospital. He took medication and I was under observation. On medical advice, I isolated myself at home to see if I would develop any symptoms and I had nothing – recalls Eunice.

There are no statistics that estimate the occurrence of so-called discordant couples, but the phenomenon can contribute to the advancement of what is already known about the prevention and treatment of the disease. A study, led by the international consortium COVID Human Genetic Effort, seeks to identify which mechanisms would trigger serious conditions in people without comorbidities, for example. The group brings together around one hundred laboratories around the world.

– We do not have specific treatment for the virus. One of the ways to find it is to understand which mechanisms allow it to enter and replicate more easily in the body and in which situations the body prevents infection – describes immunologist and professor of Translational Medicine at the Pelé Pequeno Príncipe Research Institute, Carolina Prando , which participates in the initiative.

Published in the journal Nature, the article “A global effort to dissect the human genetic basis of resistance to SARS-CoV-2 infection” CoV-2″) kicks off the investigation, which will continue over the next few months.

“(The work) does not bring answers, but questions,” Prandus declares.

Immunological failures

In previous work, the consortium of researchers has already discovered flaws in the immune system that helped to explain severe cases in people without comorbidities. Among them, alterations in genes that coordinate the production of type 1 interferons, a protein manufactured by leukocytes and fibroblasts to hinder the reproduction of microorganisms and tumor cells and favor defense in other cells.

Another flaw are the autoantibodies, that is, an antibody that neutralizes interferon type 1. The doctor compares the situation to a kind of underlying “autoimmune disease”, which would not be discovered without the pandemic, and explains that this interferon is a “way essential” in the fight against Covid-19:

— About 10% of people with severe Covid may have these autoantibodies and this percentage increases with age. Their presence is responsible for about 20% of cases of lethal Covid-19 pneumonia over 70 years of age.

The article recalls cases of innate resistance to infection, such as tuberculosis. The idea is not only to understand what prevents the infection, but also to develop medicines.

“We intend to identify candidate genes with potentially rare variants. These variants are of particular interest for two reasons. First, they can provide an in-depth understanding of the essential biological pathways involved in SARS-CoV-2 infection. Second, they will enable the development of innovative therapeutic interventions,” they write.

The researchers already have 400 samples from Brazilian patients and from other countries. Also participating in the work are immunologist Antonio Condino-Neto and molecular biologist and geneticist Mayana Zatz, from USP.