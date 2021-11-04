PSDB excludes 32 more names of voters from presidential caucuses | São Paulo

The national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, published a resolution on Wednesday (3) that, in practice, excludes 32 voters who support the governor of Rio from the caucuses that will define the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, on the coming 21st. Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite.

The decision was taken unanimously by the National Executive and by the Legend’s Previous Commission.

READ TOO: PSDB presidential candidates participate in the 1st debate of the party’s caucuses

According to a note sent by the PSDB’s National Directorate Advisory Office, the decision “responds to all challenges presented by the party’s state directorates in relation to those qualified to vote in the previews scheduled for November 21.”

The exclusion of 32 names of supporters of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul is a response to the presentation, also made this Wednesday (3), by the PSDB Directory in São Paulo, of the list of voters with registered affiliation after May 31 this year, date stipulated as the deadline for voters to participate in the caucuses. Milk main rival of the São Paulo governor, João Doria, in the dispute.

“With the resolution, the inquiries from the directorates of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Bahia and Ceará were accepted”, says the PSDB in a note.

“The PSDB previews are an unprecedented event in Brazil. Therefore, it is natural that questions occur in relation to all candidacies, especially in the process of construction and understanding of the regulation. The fundamental thing is the good faith of all who are involved in building the party’s strengthening in contributing to healthy alternatives for the country”, says Araújo.

The president of the PSDB State Directory in São Paulo, Marco Vinholi, an ally of Doria, celebrated the exclusion of names that support Leite. “Isonomy established,” he said.

According to him, the understanding established by the party on Wednesday will, in practice, lead to the exclusion of “hundreds of voters”, who support Leite and joined after May 31, and not just the 32 names with exclusion confirmed by the National Executive.

Previously, the party’s Committee on Priors had already decided that 92 mayors and deputy mayors in São Paulo, allies of Doria, will be excluded from the preliminary trials. They are accused by supporters of Leite of cheating the date of new affiliations.

Last week, the denunciation was presented to the national leadership of the party by the boards of Rio Grande do Sul, Bahia, Ceará and Minas Gerais – which have already declared their support for Leite.

According to a statement issued by the PSDB’s National Executive, “the Commission understood that all 92 names are not eligible to participate in the Electoral College of Preliminaries and must be automatically excluded from the list of voters, both to vote in the TRE-DF ballot boxes, and in the app”.

Also according to the PSDB note, “44 members of these members sent clarifications to the National Directory presenting declarations and membership forms that do not lend themselves to regular proof of membership until 05/31/2021, as it is known as unilateral proof” . “The other 48 affiliates, even formally summoned to prove their affiliation, did not do so, which demonstrates lack of interest in proving the dates of their affiliations”, the note also says.

The note is signed by senator José Aníbal, coordinator of the PSDB’s Previous Commission.

The commission’s decision, taken on Monday (1), comes a week after Leite’s supporters filed a complaint against Doria’s supporters in the state of São Paulo.

In the assessment of the president of the PSDB State Directory in São Paulo, Marco Vinholi, the Commission’s decision “is not a defeat for Doria”. He said that, if the right to participate in the caucuses is questioned by the commission, every voter can petition the president of the party.

According to Vinholi, the decision would not only apply to 92 mayors and vice presidents from São Paulo, but to “hundreds of voters” from São Paulo and other states as well, who will not be able to participate in the caucuses.