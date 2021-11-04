PSDB previews have apocryphal attacks, accusations and fake news memes – Politics

Less than 20 days before voting in the caucuses for choosing the candidate for the presidency in 2022, the PSDB faces a clash with mutual accusations, apocryphal attacks and even fake news memes. The increasingly fierce dispute between the governors João Doria (SP) and Eduardo Leite (RS) is a reason for concern among toucans, who fear that the acronym will come out cracked in the internal election, scheduled for the next 21st.

After the Preliminary Committee excluded 92 mayors and vices affiliated in São Paulo from the list of voters based on a representation made by allies of Leite, new facts released on Wednesday, 3, served to put more gasoline on the toucan fire.

A WhatsApp group from Doria’s pre-campaign was invaded by a former employee of the Rio Grande do Sul governor’s office, who changed the community’s name from “PSDB with Doria” to “PSDB with Doria e Leite”. He also included the photo of the chief executive of Rio Grande do Sul in the description.

The person responsible for the manipulation was Henrique Fornari Leite, a server who was part of the Rio Grande do Sul governor’s office, but was dismissed. In a statement, Leite’s campaign admitted that Fornari worked in the cabinet, but stated that it was an “individual, isolated and absolutely contrary initiative” to the collective behavior of the campaign.

“Not only do we condemn the attitude, but we will never share it with acts that conflict with the respectful and democratic way of campaigning politically. When we are communicated by João Doria’s campaign, and having proven the veracity of the fact, we think that the least we can do is to regret what happened and reinforce our guidelines so that episodes like this do not recur,” said Leite in a statement sent to state.

‘Intensive course’

On another front, apocryphal cards with fake news about Doria’s campaign began to circulate in WhatsApp groups of toucans, which generated an emphatic reaction around the governor of São Paulo. The card announces the “1st intensive course in party affiliation” and cites the names of Marco Vinholi, Carlos Balotta and Wilson Pedroso, which form the frontline of the governor’s pre-campaign. He also says that the event would take place at a resort in Guarujá and would be sponsored by Lide (Grupo de Líderes Empresariais), an organization founded by Doria.

The pre-campaign of São Paulo reacted and distributed a new card with the fake news seal, in which he accused the opponent for the initiative. “This is yet another lie created by Eduardo Leite’s gang, which shows that they use the same strategy as the “poconaristas” to misrepresent reality. This is hate disguised as dialogue.” Leite’s pre-campaign denied that he produced the material.

In the dynamics of the preliminaries, the PSDB directory of Minas Gerais, which is closed with Leite and is headed by allies of the deputy Aécio Neves, took the belligerent front line against the governor of São Paulo.

One of the coordinators of the PSDB Preliminary Committee, former deputy Marcus Pestana (MG) said that some level of incitement is natural in the preliminaries, but he made a warning. “The day after is important. You can’t burn ships.”

Deadline

In an attempt to pacify both sides of the internal dispute, the party president, Bruno Araújo, set the deadline of May 31 as the deadline for the member to be registered in the TSE system and be able to vote in the previews.

“The PSDB previews are an unprecedented event in Brazil. Therefore, it is natural that questions occur in relation to all candidacies. The fundamental thing is the good faith of all who are involved in building the strengthening of the party”, said Araújo. With this gesture, the leader excludes from the process supposedly irregular cases presented in the affiliation of allies of both sides.

The former mayor of Manaus Arthur Virgil he also signed up for the previews, but “runs out”.