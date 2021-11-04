PSG shows ‘errors show’ and draws against Leipzig

PSG squandered a great chance to take an important step towards qualifying for the knockout of the Champions League. This afternoon, the French team was defeating RB Leipzig, at Red Bull Arena, but took the tie by 2 to 2 in stoppage time after “show of errors” by Mbappé, Neymar and co. The game was valid for the fourth round of the group stage.

Winning until 45 minutes into the second half, PSG had the chance to set the score on more than one occasion. Mbappé isolated in one clear opportunity and kicked over the goalkeeper in another, while Neymar, out, also faltered in a good chance at the end. Not the two goals of Wijnaldum and the penalty saved by Donnarumma were enough to secure the victory. Nkunku and Szoboszlai, in another penalty, scored for Leipzig. Messi, injured, was embezzled this Wednesday.

As a result, PSG went to eight points and dropped to second place in Group A. Manchester City, who beat Brugge 4-1, took the lead with nine. Leipzig, with just one point, is out and has only a chance of a place in the Europa League.

The teams return to the field for the Champions on November 24th. PSG visit Manchester City in a crucial game for the dispute for the key leadership, while RB Leipzig face Brugge.

Leipzig took the lead but faltered on a penalty

The start of the game couldn’t have been better for RB Leipzig. At seven minutes, the German team was already winning with a goal by Nkunku, who headed in an André Silva cross after a mistake by Di María in the ball. The scenario was close to improving when, at ten, the referee scored a penalty for the home team. André Silva went to charge, but stopped in defense of Donnarumma.

The mistake seems to have changed Leipzig’s spirits, which saw PSG slowly launch themselves into the attacking field.

PSG turns with 2 from Wijnaldum

PSG’s reaction came in the first half. In the 20th minute, in a good move from the Paris team’s attack, Mbappé got inside the area and Wijnaldum completed it to the goal.

The turn came at 39. Di María took a corner kick from the left, Marquinhos deflected it and Wijnaldum, once again, appeared free to push into the net. Initially, the flag marked the offside, but the bid was validated after VAR review.

The two goals mark the best moment of Wijnaldum, signed this season, wearing the PSG shirt. Recently, the player had said that he was not satisfied with his situation at the club.

punishment at the end sets a tie

PSG had everything to kill the game. There were at least three clear chances to extend the score in the second half, but the French team sinned in the submission. The clearest chance was at the feet of Mbappé, who isolated by receiving a free-kick inside the area. Neymar, shortly after, also faltered in a submission from outside the area when Leipzig had a totally messed up defense.

The punishment came in additions. Kimpembe committed a penalty in Nkunku, and Szoboszlai crashed to make everything the same in the 46th minute of the second half.