PSG takes RB Leipzig draw in stoppage time and loses Champions League lead to Manchester City

PSG beat RB Leipzig until second-half injury time, but took the tie in the Champions League

O PSG had the victory in their hands until the final minutes, but took the tie by 2 to 2 of RB Leipzig, this Wednesday, in Germany, for the 4th round of group A of Champions League.

Wijnaldum scored both Paris goals in Leipzig, while the home team scored with the great midfielder Nkunku (who didn’t even celebrate out of respect for his former club) and with Szoboszlai, hitting penalty kick.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

PSG returns to the field for the French Championship on Saturday (6), at 5 pm (GMT), against Bordeaux, with broadcast by ESPN on Star+

To leave Germany with a point, Mauricio Pochettino’s team had to survive a real “massacre” at first.

Leipzig imposed an absurd pace from the start of the match, opened the scoreboard with just 8 minutes and even had a chance to expand to 11, but André Silva missed penalty in defense of Donnarumma.

After that, Paris managed to find themselves on the field and produced the comeback still in the initial stage.

At the end of the 2nd half, however, the indolence of the French team was punished after Kimpembe made children’s penalty in aerial ball. Szoboszlai this time it hit well and decreed equality.

The result is bad for PSG, which loses the lead from group A to the Manchester City, as the English won the Club Brugge also this Wednesday.

Championship status

With the result, PSG will 8 points and falls to the 2nd place of group A, with 1 point less than the Manchester City.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, continues to disappoint a lot: with 1 point, the German team occupies the flashlight of the key.

Mbappé during a game between PSG and RB Leipzig, for the Champions League EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

The guy: Wijnaldum

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The Dutchman has not been able to play well since joining PSG, but this could be the game that will change everything for him.

With a very solid performance, he made great passes in midfield and even appeared very well by surprise in the area to submit.

In the 1st French goal, Wijnaldum followed the play well and “came up” as a legitimate center forward to complete Mbappé’s pass.

In the 2nd goal, he showed excellent positioning and appeared in the back of the defense to turn the score around with a touch of the head.

Finally, he is able to remember the same player who shone with the shirt of the Liverpool.

It was bad: André Silva

The center forward’s negligence almost ended up costing RB Leipzig dearly.

At 11 of the 1st time, already winning by 1-0, the German club had a chance to expand with a penalty kick.

The Portuguese, however, beat hideous way and practically “delayed” the ball to goalkeeper Donnarumma.

Still in the initial stage, PSG sought the comeback, something that would certainly have been more difficult if André Silva had better hit the penalty.

upcoming games

PSG returns to the field this Saturday (6), at 5 pm (GMT), against the Bordeaux, for the Call 1, with transmission for the ESPN at the Star+.

RB Leipzig also plays on Sunday, but earlier: at 2:30 pm, it confronts the Borussia Dortmund, for the Bundesliga.

Datasheet

RB Leipzig 2 x 2 Paris Saint-Germain

GOALS: RB Leipzig: Nkunku [8′] and Szoboszlai [90+2′] Paris Saint-Germain: Wijnaldum [21′ e 39′]

RB LEIPZIG: Gulacsi; Orbán (Haidara), Simakan and Gvardiol; Mukiele, Laimer (Henrichs), Adams (Dani Olmo) and Angeliño; Nkunku, Forsberg (Szoboszlai) and André Silva (Poulsen) Technician: Jesse Marsch

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Gueye and Wijnaldum (Ander Herrera); Di María (Draxler), Neymar and Mbappé (Icardi) Technician: Mauricio Pochettino