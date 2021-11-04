PT sues RecordTV and asks for damages of R$100,000 for libel and defamation





The Workers’ Party (PT) filed in the Federal District Court an indemnity action against the RecordTV, by Bishop Edir Macedo, and asks for 100 thousand reais for being a victim of slander and defamation.

The accusation is that the station used an interview with Spanish far-right blogger Cristina Seguí to accuse, without evidence, of the PT’s involvement in drug trafficking. The blogger has already been condemned in Spain for producing and promoting fake news.

“RecordTV has been systematically repeating known false accusations against the PT and its leaders, including former president Lula and president Gleisi Hoffmann”, explains the party in a press release.

Also according to the caption, the blogger’s accusations widely publicized by the network are “a fanciful plot” put together by a “partial and unreliable source”.

“No proof of what she says is presented in the TV stories. […] Record is taking the criminal method of fake news employed in the underground of the internet”, highlights another excerpt of the text.

In addition to the indemnity, the PT wants the materials to be removed from the social networks of the RecordTV and asks the court to order the station to drop the charges against the party.

