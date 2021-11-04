Public security professionals can now apply for credit to finance their own home

Photo: Marcelo Camargo/ Agência Brasil





As of this Wednesday (03), public security professionals can apply for credit to purchase their own home, with special conditions through Habite Seguro, at any CAIXA branch or at a CAIXA Aqui Correspondent.

According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, with the Habite Seguro program, which was announced in September this year, it is possible to finance new or used properties, units of projects financed by CAIXA and even the construction of individual properties, including through the Casa Verde e Amarela Program.

To apply for credit, interested professionals must prove their employment relationship with a public security agency.

This proof is carried out through a form issued by the employer, the model of which is available at the address, in the option “How to Join”. Contracting is subject to credit approval.

Who is entitled to the benefit

Federal police, federal highway, criminal, military and civil, firefighters, prison officers, experts and papilloscopists members of official criminalistic, legal medicine and identification institutes, active, retired, retired and retired, as well as guards will be covered. municipal authorities.

In the first year, the contribution of the National Public Security Fund will be R$ 100 million for the granting of grants that will help in the payment of part of the property’s value and the fees for contracting real estate credit. Subsidies vary depending on the professional’s income.

Income of up to R$7 thousand

Habite Seguro, as a social program, prioritizes security agents with monthly gross income of up to R$7,000. It will be possible to finance up to 100% of the property’s value, with subsidies of up to R$ 13 thousand, according to the professional’s income range, in addition to obtaining lower interest rates on financing.

Income above BRL 7 thousand

Public security agents who receive more than R$7,000 a month may also be assisted by the program, with access to differentiated interest rates and benefits.

property value

Subsidies may be granted for the acquisition of new and used properties, and for the financing of individual construction, with a value of up to R$300 thousand.

Number of financings

The acquisition or construction of housing through the program will be approved only once for each beneficiary and may be cumulative with other housing benefits provided for by law.

How to join

Those interested in applying for housing credit with the conditions of the Habite Seguro Program should contact Caixa agencies or Caixa correspondents. It will also be possible to join the program through an accredited financial institution.