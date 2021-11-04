QAnon members gather to wait for JFK Jr., who died in 1999

Hundreds of QAnon conspirators took to the streets on Tuesday (2) to await the reappearance of a person killed in 1999. They believed that John Kennedy Jr. would appear at midnight at the site where his father was murdered in 1963. JFK’s son, however, he died in a plane crash.

About 100 people were in Dallas, Texas, waiting for the miracle. The group is involved in the Capitol invasion earlier this year. After the reappearance did not happen, they left the square slowly because of the rain.

They believe that when Kennedy’s son reappears, he will announce Donald Trump as President of the United States. Some wore a shirt with the phrase “Trump:JFK Jr. 2024”.

Read too:

1 – It was a lie: number of jobs created in 2020, celebrated by Guedes, drops by half after review

2 – President’s popularity melts on the networks with the ghost of inflation in the focus of debates

3 – “It was a fake account”, says Moro’s advisor after a penis photo on Telegram

QAnon believes that Kennedy Jr. did not die

Part of the conspirators believe that JFK Jr. did not die and was in hiding for two decades before returning to the country during a period of prosperity. The movement is linked to several conspiracy theories. Among them is that Trump will punish the global network of pedophiles involved in child sex trafficking.

The movement emerged in 2017 in the United States. Its name comes from some cryptic messages posted by a certain “Q”, who they believe is a top US government official close to the former president.

QAnon lunatics waiting for JFK Jr. to show up at Dealey Plaza in Dallas and they’re definitely NOT a cult pic.twitter.com/8C0jPdXc6z — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 2, 2021

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link.

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link.