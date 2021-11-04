QAnon supporters gather in hopes of seeing Kennedy’s dead son resurface

Followers of the QAnon conspiracy movement gathered on Tuesday (2) in Dallas, Texas, hoping to see the reappearance of the son of John F. Kennedy, who died in a plane crash 22 years ago.

He didn’t reappear.

By 1:00 pm, hundreds of people were at Dealey Plaza, in the heart of Dallas, where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, according to the Dallas Morning News.

One of the theories of the nebulous QAnon is that “JFK’s” son John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in 1999 with his wife, Carolyn, and sister-in-law Lauren, when the plane he was piloting crashed into the sea in Massachusetts. , would reappear around noon announcing Donald Trump’s return to the presidency of the United States.

Donald Trump would then become “king among kings,” said a message posted Monday to a QAnon account.

The reappearance did not happen and hours later the few QAnon followers who remained in the square left because of the rain.

“The large crowd gathered for JFK Jr.’s reappearance after the simulation of his death is not a funny thing,” reacted Democratic Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy on Twitter.

“It’s an extremely worrying sign of how the political debate has completely strayed from the truth,” he added.

The movement emerged in 2017 in the United States. Its name comes from some cryptic messages posted by a certain “Q”, who is supposedly a top US official close to former President Donald Trump.

QAnon argues that Joe Biden and the Democrats are part of a global satanic and pedophile conspiracy. Over the years, these theories have seduced many Americans.

The FBI watches this far-right group, considered potentially dangerous. Many QAnon supporters were among the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to block Democrat Joe Biden’s certification of victory over Trump in the November presidential election.

