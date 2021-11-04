R$22,000 per day at a Dubai hotel will be paid by a prince, says Bolsonaro

posted on 11/03/2021 3:58 PM / updated on 11/03/2021 4:32 PM



(credit: EVARISTO SA / AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro stated this Wednesday (3/11) that he will stay in a luxury hotel during his trip to Dubai. The Chief Executive said, however, that the daily cost of around R$22,000 will be borne by the prince of the Emirates. Bolsonaro will travel to the United Arab Emirates at the end of next week, where he will participate in ExpoDubai, among other events.

“I’ll be in Qatar in about 10 days, I’ll stay in a hyper-luxury hotel, the daily rate should be about US$ 4,000, but it will be free, for the prince there, ok? Even the first lady will want to go, man. He says the room is so luxurious that you don’t sleep. The people in the region, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the governments treat us very well, they have a deep respect for us,” he pointed out in a conversation with supporters, as he left the Palace of Dawn.

Bolsonaro also attributed the courteous treatment to the food security that Brazil offers the region. “Obviously, Brazil, in part, guarantees their food security. Congratulations to (Minister of Agriculture) Tereza Cristina for her brilliant work. We feed, out of every five mouths in the world, one we feed. Agribusiness is doing very well,” he added.

Alberto Fernandez

About his stay in Italy during the G20 meeting, Bolsonaro reported that he did not pay the expenses as he was staying at the Brazilian Embassy in Italy. But he took the opportunity to snipe the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, who stayed with his entourage at the 5-star Hotel, Baglioni Hotel Regina, in Rome.

“I saw in the press where the president of Argentina stayed. Try to find out…”, he concluded.