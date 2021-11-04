Rafael exalts the team and takes it easy not to play: ‘It’s about Botafogo, not Rafael. Respect who is making Botafogo go up’

by

Great hiring of Botafogo for the season, Rafael has not played in recent matches and has not entered the 1-0 victory over the Confidence, this wednesday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 33rd round of the Serie B. Still, the full-back vibrated along and exalted the team.

On Twitter, Rafael praised his teammates.

Brother, there are players there who are playing all season and are doing very well. It’s the end of the season, respect who is making our Botafogo go up. It’s about Botafogo, not Rafael, boraaaaaaa – wrote Rafael.

The full-back interacted with fans and even responded to criticism, including talking about salaries. “I’m not getting paid this year, friend, don’t worry“, replied the shirt7.

Check out Rafael’s publications below: