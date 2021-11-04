Rafael exalts the team and takes it easy not to play: ‘It’s about Botafogo, not Rafael. Respect who is making Botafogo go up’

Great hiring of Botafogo for the season, Rafael has not played in recent matches and has not entered the 1-0 victory over the Confidence, this wednesday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 33rd round of the Serie B. Still, the full-back vibrated along and exalted the team.

On Twitter, Rafael praised his teammates.

– Brother, there are players there who are playing all season and are doing very well. It’s the end of the season, respect who is making our Botafogo go up. It’s about Botafogo, not Rafael, boraaaaaaa – wrote Rafael.

The full-back interacted with fans and even responded to criticism, including talking about salaries. “I’m not getting paid this year, friend, don’t worry“, replied the shirt7.

Check out Rafael’s publications below:

Complain even in the victory my friend?? Sing the song aii Botafogo won 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/cCdToObs9L — Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) November 4, 2021

I’m not receiving this year, don’t worry, don’t worry 🔥🔥 https://t.co/3KIgxZjRsB — Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) November 4, 2021

Brother has players there who are playing all season and are doing very well, it’s at the end of the season, respect who is making our Botafogo go up. Is about @Botafogo not about rafael boraaaaaaa https://t.co/rxjCxk3zLB — Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) November 4, 2021

You’re drunk certainssssss 😂😂😂 https://t.co/JDlDEbzY0q — Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) November 4, 2021

And that’s a joke right? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/DDaYT4Zo22 — Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) November 4, 2021

I’ll just laugh about it there, I know I’m going to click what they want but I can’t stop laughing because I’m happy 😂😂😂 https://t.co/zy1EtQqhF2 — Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) November 4, 2021