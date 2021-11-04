Rainer Cadete celebrates a partnership with Ícaro Silva in ‘Verdades secretas 2’ and shows old photos: ‘I was very happy’

This Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, the second batch of episodes of “Secret Truths 2” goes live on Globoplay. The public is already expecting more moments from the couple Visky and Joseph, played respectively by Rainer Cadet and Icarus Silva. The two began to get involved when Blanche (Maria de Medeiros) started asking the booker to lose her lover, while she was meeting with Ariel (Sérgio Guizé).

Behind the scenes, Rainer Cadete says that it’s just joy, and that working with Ícaro was an old wish of his, now fulfilled.

— And I was very happy, right? Imagine, since I was 18, 19 years old, I want to work with him and suddenly I’m there. And the fact that we’ve known each other for a long time gave us a very fluid communication, a companionship on stage and a very big game. We have a lot of fun behind the scenes and also being Visky and Joseph — celebrates Rainer, who is now 34 years old.

He still remembers that he’s known his scene partner for years, and shows a picture of the two at a nightclub in June 2011 (See below). They hadn’t worked together yet, but they’d even shared a dressing room at the theater.

Rainer Cadete and Ícaro Silva enjoy party in 2011 Photo: Personal archive

— I’ve been a fan of his since I arrived in Rio de Janeiro and started going to the theater here. I’ve seen practically all of his pieces, several times. He’s always glowing too. We were always friends behind the scenes, we met at events. That was a desire and a desire of mine to work with this great actor that I admire so much from my generation, until the opportunity arose. Very cool to celebrate a friendship on the scene, right? Backstage, it’s all TikTok joy and dancing (laughs). We like and understand each other. It’s much nicer to work like this. — says Rainer, who is from Brasília.