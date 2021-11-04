Read the full report of the PEC dos Precatórios, with the workaround of the spending ceiling

× Photo: Gustavo Sales/Chamber of Deputies

O reporter gives PEC of Precatório, Hugo Motta (photo), recently presented the final opinion of the proposal, in the form of a agglutinative amendment. text postpones the discharge of court judgments and create a workaround in the spending ceiling to enable the payment of Brazil Aid of R$ 400.

The proposal opens a fiscal space of BRL 91.6 billion in the budget, according to the Ministry of Economy. Of this total, R$ 47 billion derive from the cap on spending and the remaining R$ 44.6 billion from the postponement in the payment of court-ordered debts. In addition to using these resources to fund Auxílio Brasil, lawmakers hope to increase the electoral fund from R$ 2 billion to R$ 5 billion and direct R$ 16 billion to the so-called rapporteur amendments.

In the case of the expenditure ceiling, the current rule determines that the expenditure of each year must be limited to that of the previous year, corrected for accumulated inflation between July and June. By the proposal of the rapporteur Hugo Motta, the rule will take into account the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulated between January and December.

The text also authorizes the installment payment of debts from the municipalities’ social security contributions, maturing until October 31, 2021, including those previously paid, within a maximum period of 240 months.

In the case of court orders, the proposal creates a spending ceiling for these legal debts. With this, of the BRL 89 billion planned for 2022, BRL 39.8 billion will be paid — almost BRL 50 billion will be postponed to the following years. Also, there will be a queue of creditors.

Calls will be paid first in 2022 Small Value Requisition (RPV), debts of up to R$66 thousand. Then the debts to the elderly and people with serious illnesses.

After an agreement of leaders, the rapporteur included among the priorities the discharge of debts from the Maintenance Fund and Development of Elementary Education and Appreciation of Teaching (Fundef). Under the proposal, 40% must be paid in 2022, 30% in 2023 and another 30% in 2024.

Those who do not qualify can still make an agreement to receive the amount at once, with a 40% discount. Another option is to receive a 15% portion in cash and the remainder divided into nine annual installments. The agreements will be regulated by the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and will be made in specific courts for this purpose.

