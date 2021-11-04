Real Madrid beat Shakhtar Donestk; see how it went

Real Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 today, at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the Champions League. The owners of the house took the lead with Benzema and saw the visitors tie with Fernando, ex-Palmeiras. At the beginning of the second half, Vinícius Júnior consecrated the Frenchman, who put Carlo Ancelotti’s team in front of the scoreboard again.

The highlight of the match was the relationship between Vinícius Júnior and Benzema. The Brazilian gave two assists and helped the French striker put the hosts in front of the scoreboard, earn another three points and forward Real’s ranking.

With the result, the Merengues assume the leadership of group D with nine points. Shakhtar, on the other hand, is in a more complicated situation at the bottom, with just one point conquered from the 12 played.

Real Madrid returns to the field this Saturday (6) against Rayo Vallecano for the Spanish Championship. Shakhtar will face Kolos Kovalivka on Sunday (7), in a game valid for the Ukrainian Championship.

goal for history

The first half started very balanced between the two teams. Both brought danger to the opposing goals. However, at 13 minutes of the first half, Benzema had the help of Vinícius Júnior to open the scoring. The pair took advantage of a flaw in the opposing defense and the Frenchman did not forgive.

Benzema’s goal goes down in the history of the Merengue team, after all, it is number 1000 in the history of the Champions League. Real Madrid are the first club to achieve the feat.

All the same

Even with the home team ahead, the game continued to be truncated. At 38 of the first half, Fernando, ex-Palmeiras, received a beautiful pass from the Brazilian Alan Patrik and gave Courtois no chance.

After that, the Ukrainian team almost got the turn. In a move that came again from the duo Alan and Fernando, the two made the Belgian archer work to prevent the visitors from going into the second half with an advantage on the scoreboard.

What a pair!

Even under some pressure from Shakhtar, Real Madrid ‘knew how to suffer’ and the duo Vini Jr and Benzema returned to shine at the start of the second half. At 15 minutes into the game, the French striker took part in a play with Casemiro and Vinícius and returned to putting the hosts in front of the scoreboard.