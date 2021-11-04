Real Madrid beat Shakhtar in the Champions League with inspired Benzema and Vinicius Jr. – 11/03/2021 – Sport

Real Madrid achieved a historic milestone in the Champions League this Wednesday (3), against Shakhtar Donetsk, by becoming the first team to cross the thousand-goal barrier in the competition. In addition, they defeated the Ukrainian team at the Santiago Bernabéu, by 2-1, and remained at the top of Group D.

It fell to Frenchman Karim Benzema, 33, to score the 1000th Madrid goal in the tournament after receiving an assist from Vinicius Jr., 14 minutes into the opening stage. Before the break, at 39, Brazilian midfielder Fernando left everything the same.

In the second half, Real’s offensive duo showed harmony again. On minute 16, the Brazilian served the Frenchman and the shirt 9 finished low to score his second goal and define the Spanish victory.

In total, Real now have 1,001 goals in the Champions League. They complete the list of the five clubs that have scored the most times in the history of the tournament Bayern Munich (768), Barcelona (655), Manchester United (529) and Juventus (468), according to data from Uefa.

With 455 matches played in the league, the Madrid team has an average of 2.1 goals per duel over its 47 participations in the Champions League.

The biggest champion of the competition, with 13 mugs, is also the one that conceded the most goals: 497.

In the current edition, Real Madrid leads Group D, with 9 points. Inter Milan appears in second, with 7 points, ahead of Sheriff, the third, with 6. Also on Wednesday, the Italians beat Moldova by 3-1, away from home.

With just 1 point added, Shakhtar are at the bottom with two more rounds left in the group stage.

In Italy, Milan took the first Champions point on Wednesday, against Porto, but remains in the bottom of Group B, after the 1-1 draw. Luis Díaz opened the scoring for the Portuguese and Mbemba scored the goal for the Italians.

The Portuguese team has 5 points and, for the time being, is in second place in the group, behind Liverpool, who have 12. Also on Wednesday, the English team beat Atlético Madrid, third place, by 2 to 0, with 4 Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané scored the goals at the Anfield stadium.

For Group A, Paris Saint-Germain conceded a draw to RB Leipzig in additions after looking for a comeback in the match. Nkunku opened the scoring, the French turned with two goals from Georginio Wijnaldum, but Szoboszlai, with a penalty, left everything the same near the end of the match.

PSG, who played without Lionel Messi, spared because of muscle pain, are second in Group A with 8 points, one less than Manchester City, the leader. At home, the English team beat Club Brugge by 4-1. Gabriel Jesus scored one of the goals.

The Belgian club is third in the group, with 4 points, while the Germans are in the lantern, now with the first point added.

Check out the matches of the 4th round of the Champions group stage

Tuesday (2)

Group E

Bayern Munich 5 x 2 Benfica

Dynamo Kiev 0x1 Barcelona

Group F

Atalanta 2 x 2 Manchester United

Villarreal 2 x 0 Young Boys

Group G

Wolfsburg 2 x 1 Red Bull Salzburg

Seville 1 x 2 Lille

Group H

Malmö 0 x 1 Chelsea

Juventus 4 x 2 Zenit

Wednesday (3)

A group

Manchester City 4 x 1 Club Brugge

RB Leipzig 2 x 2 Paris Saint-Germain

Group B

Milan 1 x 1 Porto

Liverpool 2 x 0 Atletico Madrid

Group C

Borussia Dortmund 1 x 3 Ajax

Sporting 4 x 0 Besiktas

Group D

Real Madrid 2 x 1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Sheriff 1 x 3 International