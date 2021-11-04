Real Madrid uses Rodrygo as an example and is interested in hiring Santos’ jewel valued at R$ 645 million

The striker is 18 years old and is already considered very talented; Madrid intends to explore the Brazilian market again soon

Santos has always been a club that revealed big players. In this century, the most talented athlete who started in Vila Belmiro is, without a doubt, Neymar Junior. With Peixão’s shirt, the star shone, won important titles and is in the history of Alvinegro Praiano. Every day, fans dream of the star’s return in the future.

Recently the attacker Rodrygo Goes was another above-average player who started in Fish. Soon, the Real Madrid he grew his eye and spent around 45 million euros to get him out of Santos. This time, the meringues are already eyeing another alvinegra gem.

According to information from the “Fichajes” portal, the Spanish club has monitored the young Renyer, only 18 years old. The boy plays regularly in the Santos under-23 team. Your contract is valid until November 2025 and the termination fine is around 100 million euros (BRL 645 million at the current price).

“Nothing to do with the player who is already on loan at Borussia Dortmund. Renyer is a football player of just 18 years old who acts as a striker, falling to the band in Santos. There is still much room for improvement (…)”, reported an excerpt of the report from “Fichajes”.