Realme prepares true top-of-the-line cell phone for 2022

Realme has been betting on the GT line to represent its most powerful smartphones in the global market, but something is missing from the models: high-performance cameras. Despite the excellent specs, phones like the recent GT Neo 2 still fall short when it comes to photography, and it looks like that should change soon.

During a conference for global partners, Vice President Xu Qi revealed that Realme will bet on a new “dual-flagship strategy”, where it will launch a cell phone not only with cutting-edge performance, but also powerful cameras. The strategy was announced during MWC21 in June, with comments on the launch of different models for those who prefer camera or performance, seeking to balance costs to always deliver an aggressive final value.

(Image: Playback/Realme)

With the new vision, Realme is expected to finally unite everything that is most interesting in its portfolio in a single product, offering cutting-edge hardware and camera differentials such as a high-resolution sensor and periscopic lens for close-up.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The executive also confirmed that Realme’s future flagship will cost approximately 5,000 yuan, or around US$780 (approximately R$4,400), a price range corresponding to Samsung, Xiaomi or even Apple flagships, obviously in the most basic versions of theirs. respective lines.

Realme GT, the only cell phone of the brand with Snapdragon 888 (for now)

Image: Reproduction/Realme

Introduced earlier this year with the Snapdragon 888 processor, the Realme GT remains the manufacturer’s most powerful model, but it doesn’t have cameras powerful enough for those looking for a full-fledged flagship.

Realme has already confirmed details regarding GT Flash with Snapdragon 888+ and more powerful camera with 50 MP sensor, but the smartphone has not yet been made available to the public.

More details regarding Realme’s long-awaited full flagship should come out in the coming weeks.

Source: ITHome