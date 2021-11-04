Rebeca Andrade will give final banner at the São Paulo F1 GP in Interlagos | formula 1

The São Paulo Formula 1 GP will close with the participation of a “gold” from the house: gymnast Rebeca Andrade, Olympic champion in vaulting at the Tokyo Games, and gold and silver medalist in vaulting and in the uneven bars of the World Championship Kitakyushu in Japan, was chosen by the race organizers to wave the checkered flag that will conclude the race. The stage will be next weekend, on November 14th.

– I left my body and came back when I received the invitation. It’s a sign of respect, a tribute to my victories. I never thought I had so many opportunities. I’ve always struggled a lot to put myself as a woman and for the black community and to use the power that sport has given me well. I’m very happy – commented the athlete.

1 of 2 Rebeca Andrade jumping at the World Gymnastics Championship — Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Rebeca Andrade jumping at the World Gymnastics Championship — Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

In São Paulo.

F1 defines protocols for fans in the São Paulo GP

She will be the third personality in the country to give the banner for the closing of the Brazilian GP: before her came Pelé, in 2002, and model Gisele Bündchen in 2004.

Next week’s stage marks the return of Formula 1 to the Interlagos Autodrome after its absence in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the category also did not visit the United States and Mexico due to the health crisis.