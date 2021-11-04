Recipe for an amazing Fit chicken crepioca

What a delight, have you ever tried a chicken crepio? Yes, using the leftovers of a roast chicken you can make a amazing chicken crepioca.

First you must chop the chicken into small pieces, put it in a skillet and pre-heat it.



–Continues after advertising–

to make the crepioca use 2 tablespoon fine bran or oatmeal instead of tapioca gum. This recipe is less caloric, but equally delicious!

INGREDIENTS

1 egg;

2 tablespoons of fine bran or oatmeal;

Salt and seasoning – parsley, chives (according to your taste).

Beat everything with a fork or wire whisk and make a pancake in a skillet with a good non-stick

Grated cheese

Method of preparation

Once it’s ready in the frying pan, put the chicken meat and cheese on top, roll it into the shape of a pancake and that’s it, just enjoy!

If you like sweets, how about making a banana cracker? Just cut 1 banana (can be any type), if you want you can mash it, add it with 1 spoon of honey and cinnamon to taste, it’s divine!

How about making a delicious burrito to eat after the simple crepioca recipe? Click on the link below and see how to do it!



–Continues after advertising–

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related