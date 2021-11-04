Record Censorship Scenes Between Gay Couples And Causes Revolt

Record censors LGBTQIA+ scenes in ‘A Fazenda’ (Instagram Reproduction)

Under the command of Record, ‘The farm’ is already a reality show known by the public for its more conservative posture than other similar programs, censoring at all times controversial scenes about politics, criticisms against the Bolsonaro government and scenes of affection between people of the same sex.

The current edition of the program was no exception, and the direction of the program already feels the criticism from the public that pays for the PlayPlus service and even so does not have the right to see any type of content related to the LGBTQIA+ community. Even conversations about the subject are cut off by the production, and homophobic speeches like those of Erasmo Viana are not interrupted by the production.

Before the reality’s debut in 2021, director Rodrigo Carelli denied that the network had a policy of cutting kissing scenes between gay houses, saying that “it is not possible to show everything that happens to the public”. The reality of the program, however, is different: it is easy to see the difference in the treatment between kissing heterosexual couples and kissing between women (case of Day and Aline), and even a line about Tiago about a gay friend was cut.

1. Kiss of Day and Aline

In one of the first parties of the program, the production showed the difference in treatment between kisses from straight and gay casays during the celebration. Gui Araujo and Marina Ferrari kissed for the first time, and the atmosphere of romance between the two was shown from the beginning. When it finally rolled, the broadcast also showed pedestrians celebrating the scene.

Dayane and Aline kissed at the same party, but at the same time the camera changed direction and took the focus off the lens.

The moment between Gui and Marina was celebrated even on the program’s social networks. Nothing like that happened to Day and Aline, who weren’t even mentioned.

2. Day and Aline live

The only way for the audience of ‘A Fazenda 13’ to see an exchange of affection between Day and Aline was during a live tasting of the farmer, when the two carried out a kiss after the activity. As the program was live, it was not possible to cut the scene. Soon after, Adriane Galisteu tried to put on hot cloths calling a break.

Day and Aline kiss live in ‘A Fazenda 13’ (Playplus Reproduction)

3. Rain shower

After a heavy day of bullshit in ‘The Farm’, the pedestrians decided to take a shower in the rain for fun and Dayane and Aline were the first to go down to the outside area. In bikinis, the two laughed, danced and exchanged hugs.

The scene was immediately cut by the PlayPlus broadcast, and when posting the moment on social networks, the Record team purposely cut all the scenes relating to the couple.