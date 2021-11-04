Record takes action against the PT after being the target of a controversial process

The edition of Journal of Record of this tuesday (2) decided to react after the Workers’ Party (PT) file an action for damages against the broadcaster. The news anchors announced the party’s decision and returned to expose the content of their reports that caused the controversy.

“The Workers’ Party reported today on its official website that it filed an indemnity action against Record in court”, began Celso Freitas.

Christina Lemos added: “The PT claims that its honor was attacked by reports shown by Jornal da Record and Domingo Espetacular”.

Then, still during the JR, the journalists made a great summary of everything that the stories presented in the last weeks.

“They presented details of what the former head of the Venezuelan Dictatorship’s secret service revealed to the Spanish justice. According to Hugo Carvajal, leftist parties in Europe and Latin America received money from dictators Hugo Chávez and Nicolas Maduro. Among the supposed beneficiaries would be former president Lula and the Workers’ Party”, said the anchor.

Because of the situation, PT lawyers filed a lawsuit in the Federal District Court against Edir Macedo’s channel for the crime of libel and defamation. The party asks for an indemnity of R$100 thousand.

They classify the author of the stories, the Spanish Cristina Segui, as a “pseudojournalist”, and that the material shown in the first 22 days of the month of October does not contain any proof of the accusation.

“The action demonstrates that Record has been systematically repeating known false accusations against the PT and its leaders, including former President Lula and President Gleisi Hoffmann, made in an interview with a far-right Spanish blogger known in her country for spreading aggressive fakenews (and was even convicted for it)”, declared the party, in a note.

The direction of the caption also stressed that the action of lawyers demonstrates “that Record is taking to a national TV network the criminal method of fakenews used underground in the internet.”

PT’s defense concludes that the broadcaster “proffered a serious and inconsequential offense and violation of the Claimant’s objective and subjective honor with slander and defamation, all the more aggravating due to the incalculable reach of views and shares on social networks.”

The Workers’ Party reported today that it has filed an indemnity action against RecordTV. PT claims that its honor was attacked by reports aired by #JournalDaRecord and Spectacular Sunday. Check it out now: https://t.co/IAWRso9lke #JR24H pic.twitter.com/3KjZ52PtbL — Jornal da Record (@jornaldarecord) November 2, 2021