Region of Italy that led anti-vaccination protests is now focus of covid – International

TRIESTE, Italy – When Italy introduced Europe’s toughest health pass last month, the port city of Trieste, in the northeast, once a cosmopolitan maritime hub of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, has become the epicenter of protests led by vaccine skeptics alongside port workers, shouting that the measure infringes on their right to work.

Now, two weeks later, Trieste has emerged as the center of an outbreak of covid directly linked to protests that threaten to overcrowd intensive care units, force new restrictions on social distance and ruin the reputation of a city better known as a cultural frontier with big ambitions. to its revitalized port.

“The situation in Trieste is particularly worrying,” said Fabio Barbone, an epidemiologist who is leading the effort against the spread of covid in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, where Trieste is the capital.

The president of the region, Massimiliano Fedriga, was more direct, saying: “It is time to say clearly: no more idiocy”.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy managed to contain the cases of covid after being devastated at the beginning of the pandemic, a fact praised at the G20 summit he hosted last weekend in Rome.

But the Trieste outbreak shows how an unvaccinated minority – whether motivated by concerns about freedom, the right to work or unfounded conspiracy theories – can still threaten public health and how difficult it can be to make vaccine resistant if vaccinated.

Italy is not alone. At Germany, an increase in cases and hospitalizations led the minister of health, Jens Spahn, warning of “a pandemic mainly among the unvaccinated, and en masse”.

On a recent morning, Trieste’s main square became a theater for many of its manifestations. Dario Giacomini, a protest leader and radiologist who was suspended by his hospital for refusing to be vaccinated, sat outside the Caffè degli Specchi. Without a Green Pass, as the vaccine passport is known in Italy, he was not allowed to stay inside.

As protesters in the square held yoga poses or held up signs that read “Trieste calls, Italy answers,” he complained that the vaccine passport had turned the unvaccinated from the country’s workforce and left vaccine skeptics “socially dead” . The anti-Passe Verde movement would spread far and wide, Giacomini insisted, but “Trieste was the spark.”

However, while protests in other parts of Italy ceased with the acceptance of the Green Pass by Italians, in Trieste authorities, eager to end the city’s new reputation as a center of vaccine skepticism, had to ban further protests in the square. and threatening punishments against those who disobey.

Some citizens are fed up. Last Sunday, Mitja Gialuz, a university professor of law and a leading figure in Trieste, petitioned all residents to declare their belief in science and the vaccine. It already has almost 50,000 signatures.

“It comes now,” said Antonio Paoletti, president of the Trieste business association. “We cannot allow a minority of a minority to block people’s activities, businesses and livelihoods for weeks.”

Many Italians began to wonder what the hell is going on in Trieste, which often felt like a place apart.

Following its central role in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Trieste served as a hub between empires and a crossroads of Italy, Central Europe and the Balkans.

At the turn of the 20th century, it was a hotbed of the Italian movement to reclaim land on the peninsula and across the Adriatic. (“Viva l’Italia! Viva Trieste!” Guglielmo Oberdan shouted from the gallows after failing to assassinate the Austro-Hungarian Emperor in 1882.)

After World War II, the United States and the United Kingdom controlled Trieste, unwilling to let it fall into the hands of communist Yugoslavia. They finally delivered it to Italy in 1954. A huge “Welcome to the Free Territory of Trieste” sign in the city center reminds that some here still believe the city was illegally annexed by Italy.

“If you look at Trieste, it’s always been a particular place,” said Giacomini, who isn’t from the region, in an effort to explain his independent bias against the vaccination decrees of a government he likened to a dictatorship. Experts here call this nonsense.

“People who talk about independence – this has nothing to do with independence,” said Piero Delbello, director of the Istrian, Fiume and Dalmatian Regional Institute of Culture, as he checked a man’s Green Pass looking for family records in his museum, which functioned as a vaccination post during the 1921 Spanish flu. “Let’s not look for historical reasons where they don’t exist.”

He suspected that Trieste’s higher level of infections had more to do with its geographic position and shared border with Slovenia.

The region’s vice president, Riccardo Riccardi, in attributing the biggest outbreak to the protests, agreed that the region’s infection rate has a lot to do with its location in the heart of Central Europe.

“We live in an area where there is an extremely high circulation of the virus on our borders,” he said.

However, for authorities, the reason for the increase was clear. Valerio Valenti, Trieste’s top police official, told reporters this week that the current outbreak was “strictly related” to the protests. Doctors agreed.

The number of new cases in Trieste last week doubled from the previous week to more than 800, and authorities were deeply concerned about the “exponential” growth of cases in Trieste.

Across the region, positive cases increased, while the number of tests remained constant. Covid patients occupied about 18% of intensive care beds in the region, crossing a dangerous threshold.

“The biggest cluster,” said Barbone, an epidemiologist in the region, emerged in 93 people who huddled together without masks and shouted slogans at rallies in Trieste. “All these people,” he added, “have not been vaccinated.”

Italy’s restrictive measures, which took effect on Oct. 15, require proof of vaccination, a negative rapid test or recent recovery of covid to go to the workplace. The leader of the dockers protesting the law was Stefano Puzzer, a local activist with political ambitions.

Vaccinated himself, he argued that it was unfair to prevent unvaccinated people from working by forcing them to pay for their own covid tests. Many of its supporters pointed out that Italy’s Constitution began with the words “Italy is a democratic republic based on work”.

The government rejected the case, arguing that it would be too expensive to pay for millions of tests and that such a policy would hamper government vaccination efforts. But the protests, sometimes interrupted with water cannons, attracted all sorts of anti-vaccine protesters, and a large demonstration planned for late October promised tens of thousands of protesters.

On the eve of the rally, after speaking with the authorities, Puzzer dismantled it for fear of infiltration by violent elements.

“Don’t come to Trieste because it’s a trap, a big trap,” called Puzzer on social media, leading to new conspiracy theories by Giacomini and other vaccine skeptics about infiltrating government spies to incite violence and tarnish their movement.

Ciro Mauriello, 29, one of the unvaccinated protesters who came from the Emilia-Romagna region with a friend from Rome for the protest before it was cancelled, believed the state intended to sabotage the rally. “Like Jan. 6 in the United States,” he said, noting that Democrats planned the attack to make Trump’s supporters claim fame. Behind him, other protesters were playing, trying to catch and shoot each other, a fake injection simulating a vaccine.

What a lot of them really got was covid. “A few days ago, I was standing in front of the water cannons and I got wet all day,” wrote on Facebook in October, Fabio Tuiach, a stevedore and former member of the Trieste City Council, linked to the far-right political party Lega and the neo-fascists of Forza Nuova 25, after testing positive for covid-19. “I believe that with the temperatures in Trieste at the end of October, it’s impossible not to get sick and, in fact, I tested positive.”

Still, he insisted: “For me, covid exists only in the minds of those who have been hypnotized.”