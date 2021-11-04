Reporter leaves TV Globo after 21 years: ‘I got sick’ | celebrities

Instagram Reporter leaves TV Globo after 21 years: ‘I got sick’

Veruska Donato announced this Wednesday (3) his departure from TV Globo after 21 years with the network. On her Instagram profile, the reporter shared a record of her badge to share the news.

“Goodbye! I’m a mixture of anxiety, longing, joy and sadness. In recent years I’ve heard dear friends advise to “relax”, “let it go”, “things are like this now”, “one day you get used to it or you get sick”. I got sick. I got sick from missing the family, from the security of a home, from fear, fear of dying, of seeing loved ones die,” he began,

“I saw, heard and told stories of tragedies, children who were orphaned, parents who buried their children, I saw the helplessness and despair of those who were forced to fight the disease. We asked ourselves: When will it pass? Covid succumbs to the vaccine , but another disease, this old one, shows its face in a cruel way, hunger. I did several reports about how much it punishes, how much it resists,” he continued.

She also talked about the case with Father Julio Lancelotti. “I discovered that, unlike hunger, I’m not resistant, I felt powerless in front of it. Two months ago I posted a photo on Instagram and a compliment to Father Julio Lancelotti and the work he does in cracolândia, I received dozens of insults and curses, some I’ve already created a shield in relation to social media, but the priest? Oh, no. Father Julio is a symbol of affection, it’s pure love. This hatred moved me. Then I remembered the question that my friend Maria Jose Sarno, ours dear Zeze said: where does your soul dwell? Where does your peace dwell?”, he recalled.

Finally, she said that she will return to her home in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul. “I’m coming home, I’m going back to Campo Grande, the city where I was born, grew up, graduated and left without saying goodbye, delighted that I was with the possibility to work in Brasilia. I go back to conquer my mother with whom I had many conflicts, I go back to my dear childhood friends, to see my nephews grow up, to laugh with my cousins ​​at the games on our grandparents’ farm. trees, Ipês, rice with pequi, guavira, chicken with guariroba, where we eat termite barbecue and ribs, I return to the land that produces raw tomatoes, sweet mangoes and guava on the tree. An old love that I broke when I left in a hurry. It’s life demanding what’s valuable. I had to make choices. I leave you and I leave Globo, and for São Paulo that welcomed me with so much love I leave my possession more dear. Carolina stays to study, I leave my best to SP”, concluded.

Check out: