Reporter of the Income Tax reform will only propose a reformulation of the table | Economy

Geraldo Magela/Senate Agency Reporter of the Income Tax reform will only propose a reformulation of the table

Senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), rapporteur of the proposal that changes the Income Tax rules, is going to present a new project to address the update of the tax table for individuals.

He is still studying what value he will keep for the income tax exemption range – the proposal sent by the government and approved by the Chamber raises this range from R$1.9 thousand to R$2.5 thousand.

“I’m going to present an autonomous project, a project that is independent of the one approved by the Chamber and that I’m reporting, only with the income tax ranges for individuals. That’s all,” he told GLOBO.

This information had already been released by the Jota portal and by Folha de S.Paulo.

Colonel assesses that there is already a consensus regarding the change in the IRPF table, and that an approval of this part of the proposal is simpler.

He will continue reporting the text that was approved by the Chamber, which changes the tax rates of companies and resumes the collection of tax on dividends.

“We are still listening to taxpayers from various segments so that we can present a draft of a prior report to the senators, and also so that the Chamber can agree, because then voting in the Senate and going to the House vote does not have a risk of being modified “he explained.

The text approved by the Chamber provides, in addition to expanding the IRPF exemption range, changes in the simplified discount limits. Parliamentarians agree with this change.

The points of greatest disagreement are in the changes to the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ). The proposal provides for a reduction in the rates of IRPJ and Social Contribution on Net Income, in addition to the taxation of dividends by 15%.

There is resistance both from some sectors, who claim that they will have an increase in the tax burden, and from states and municipalities that say they will lose transfers of participation funds with the reduction of rates.