Reporter Veruska Donato leaves Globo after 21 years and explains himself

Reporter Veruska Donato, 44, announced today that she is leaving Globo after 21 years. In a long text on Instagram, she said goodbye to the station and stated that she wants to return to her home, where she was raised, in Campo Grande (MS).

According to the journalist, the hatred she received after posting a photo with Father Julio Lancellotti moved her. So he decided to follow his heart and try to find peace.

Two months ago I posted on Instagram a photo and a compliment to Father Julio Lancelotti and the work he does in cracolândia, I received dozens of insults and curses, some I erased. I’ve already created a breastplate in relation to social media, but the priest? Oh no. Father Julio is a symbol of affection, pure love. That hate moved me.

“Where does your peace live? I go back home, I go back to Campo Grande, the city where I was born, grew up, graduated and left without saying goodbye, delighted that I was able to work in Brasília,” she added.

“It’s life demanding what is valuable. I had to make choices. I leave you and I leave Globo, and for São Paulo, which welcomed me with so much love, I leave my possession more dear.”

Veruska also said that his daughter, Carolina, aged 17, is the result of a relationship with fellow reporter Gudryan Neufert, who is still in São Paulo to study.

The journalist started as an intern at Globo in 2000. She was a presenter at the São Paulo block of “Jornal das Dez” until she became a reporter. From 2012 to 2016, he was the commander of the Sala de Emprego block of “Jornal Hoje”.

In 2019, Veruska was scared when he saw Globocop’s door open. Back in September now, she cried live when she saw a hungry man. “Heart-breaking,” she said during a report on “SP1”.