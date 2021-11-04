Republican victory in Virginia sparks warning among Democrats of upcoming elections; understand | World

Overall, the result was bad for President Joe Biden and the Democrats, especially because of the statewide elections. In Virginia, Biden had beaten Trump in the 2020 election by a margin of ten percentage points, but this time, Republican Glenn Youngkin, with a very conservative platform, managed to start in the final stretch and was elected governor with a two-point advantage, in a surprising turn.
State elections are often a thermometer for future votes. Democrats wonder where the Biden administration went wrong to lose a key state constituency.
Next year there will be legislative elections in the United States. If Republicans win a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, it will be very difficult for Biden to push government projects forward. Opposition in the legislature will be very strong.
And now the republicans they have a strong name that is not called Trump within the party. — it’s just Youngkin, who won by managing to keep the trump base without campaigning with Trump. If he has a good performance, it is not possible to rule out that he will enter the Republican primaries to try to run for the presidency in 2024.