Republican victory in Virginia sparks warning among Democrats of upcoming elections; understand | World

Overall, the result was bad for President Joe Biden and the Democrats, especially because of the statewide elections. In Virginia, Biden had beaten Trump in the 2020 election by a margin of ten percentage points, but this time, Republican Glenn Youngkin, with a very conservative platform, managed to start in the final stretch and was elected governor with a two-point advantage, in a surprising turn.

Watch the VIDEO above with the commentary by Guga Chacra and Candice Carvalho Feio.

State elections are often a thermometer for future votes. Democrats wonder where the Biden administration went wrong to lose a key state constituency.

Next year there will be legislative elections in the United States. If Republicans win a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, it will be very difficult for Biden to push government projects forward. Opposition in the legislature will be very strong.