Resident Evil Village director still doesn’t know what the future of the series is • Eurogamer.pt

It was in an interview with Famitsu, translated by Siliconera, that Resident Evil Village director Morimasa Sato revealed that he is still not sure where to go after the last game in the series. Thank you wccftech.

Morimasa Sato talks mainly about horror and its primitive sensations, and that he will only advance when he manages to break the clichés that assemble the theme addressed by the series. It also makes reference to the evolution of the series and that they always try to achieve the best horror experience.

“I don’t have a specific idea, but I’m still thinking about the fundamental question: ‘What is horror?’ to an unpredictable or unknowable event. Therefore, I feel that there is only a new sense of horror, or a new Resident Evil, only after breaking these “clichés”…”

“Resident Evil Village is a wild and thrilling journey that cuts through seemingly all the horror genres and ideas that happened to cross Capcom’s crazy minds. Not every aspect of the game is perfect, but its highlights are very high and the core Its solid mechanics and excellent presentation keep this dark tangle together. You may survive Resident Evil Village, but your thoughts will stay there long after you escape.”

“Resident Evil has always evolved towards the ultimate horror experience, incorporating sometimes surprising changes to the series. I don’t know how the Resident Evil series will evolve in the future.”

Admittedly, some of these claims are somewhat contradictory, as previously Tsuyoshi Kanda, Village producer, stated that they adjusted the horror level compared to Resident Evil 7, saying players found it too scary.

In the words of Morimasa Sato, the continuation of the Village events may still be a long way off. We remind you that the team is currently focused on releasing more content, in free DLC format.