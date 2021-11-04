Restaurants whose names were changed in iFood for messages supporting Bolsonaro will be reimbursed, says company | Technology

The problem occurred last Tuesday night. At g1, the company said it is still evaluating the impacts on partner establishments.
“The company informs that orders canceled due to the incident will be duly reimbursed,” said iFood. The platform said that this is normal practice when there is an issue involving the application system.
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
Changes were made on behalf of the provider
In a statement, iFood said that the changes reached 6% of establishments registered on the platform and were made improperly through an employee account of a service provider.
According to the company, the employee’s account “had permission to adjust registration information of the restaurants on the platform, and that he did it improperly.”
iFood stated that there was no data leakage from customers or couriers.
- In January, a woman reported embarrassment when receiving orders with an offensive comment about her body in Petrópolis
- In 2020, restaurant cashier is fired after offensive customer comment: ‘The animal doesn’t know where it lives’
The company also ensured that customers’ payment methods are secure. “They are not stored in the iFood databases, they are only recorded on the users’ own devices, and no credit card data has been compromised,” he added.
The Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) said it received with concern the news that 6% of establishments had their names changed in iFood and asked that the restaurants be compensated for the loss.
“In addition to the obvious financial losses (which, we hope are compensated by the application) and image for the establishments, what draws attention is the fragility shown,” said in a note to Abrasel.
The association also called for a review of security procedures in iFood and other delivery apps so that restaurant and customer data is protected.
Restaurants have names changed in iFood by messages supporting Bolsonaro and against vaccine; company also claims that the correct names ‘are being restored’ — Photo: Reproduction
- Facebook becomes Meta: new company name yields memes
- What will the metaverse be like? It is expected even virtual houses
Learn how to protect WhatsApp from scams
Whatsapp scams: find out how to protect yourself