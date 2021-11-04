Result of Federal Lottery 5611 today, 3/11 – Country

The Federal Lottery holds today, Wednesday, 11/3, the draw for the Contest 5611. The transmission of the draw was made by Cash channel on YouTube at 7pm.

Federal result 5611-1 contest

1st prize – 42431 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand

– Prize of BRL 500 thousand 2nd prize – 86576 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

– Prize of BRL 27 thousand 3rd prize – 01058 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

– Prize of BRL 24 thousand 4th prize – 68349 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand

– Prize of BRL 19 thousand 5th prize – 18788 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

How to bet on the Federal Lottery?

To bet, you must choose a ticket displayed at the lottery shop or purchase it from an accredited lottery vendor. At the time of purchase, the number printed on the ticket you want to compete for is chosen.

Each ticket contains 10 fractions and can be purchased in whole or in parts. The prize amount is proportional to the amount of fractions purchased.

The prize is awarded to whoever gets it right:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes;

The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

Tickets whose numbers contain the final ten identical to one of the previous 3 (three) tens or the 3 subsequent tenths of the number drawn for the 1st prize, except for those awarded by the previous and subsequent approximation;

The first prize unit.

When is the Federal Lottery drawn?

The drawings for drawings of the Federal Lottery are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with main prizes of R$ 500 thousand in a single series.