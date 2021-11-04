Richard Madden talks about the importance of the sex scene in the Marvel movie

Actor from Ikaris says that moment gives more humanity to these untouchable beings

O Marvel Cinematic Universe it has already shown some couples together, but it has never been able to demonstrate more intimate moments between them – at least until now. eternal features the first sex scene (not explicit, of course) from the movies from Marvel Studios, among the heroes Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Sersi (Gemma Chan).

In an interview with gamesradar, the actor from Ikaris explained the importance of finally demonstrating the intimacy of a couple on the MCU screens, and that this shouldn’t be something with too much fanfare:

“There’s something beautiful about acting out an intimate scene and seeing characters who actually make love, which demonstrates the intimacy of a relationship of years. As well as the diversity of our cast, I think intimate moments like this are things that should be normalized. It’s something that gives us a taste of a moment of vulnerability in the lives of very private and untouchable beings. Seeing them in this way is something very special and delicate.”

eternal features a new team of heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring ancient aliens who have lived in secret on Earth for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them to step out of the shadows and unite against humanity’s oldest enemies, the Deviant.

The film has big names in its cast, such as Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Kit Harington.

eternal arrives at the cinemas on the day November 4th – read our movie review.

Enjoy and check it out too: