Rival Tesla Model 3 electric sedan arrives in Brazil

That Tesla has been a worldwide success is no secret. So much so that the Model 3 is already the best-selling electric in the world. This, in short – linked to the need to reduce emissions – awakened other automakers to the need to manufacture and market electric vehicles. One of these is BYD, which has always bet on the segment, but now comes with everything. And the kickoff for this offensive is the Han EV sedan, which is already on Latin American soil.

BYD/Disclosure

The first batch of BYD Han EV recently arrived in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, and other countries in Latin America. With no date set to reach resellers or prices announced for Brazil, the luxury sedan does not hide Tesla’s way, especially on the front, with grille and headlights integration. Inside, it adopts wood panels and Nappa leather seats. Interior colors can be white, brown, red, or a combination of two colors.

BYD/Disclosure

Measurements and other numbers

In terms of measurements, they are 4.98 meters long. In addition, 1.91 m in width, 1.50 m in height and 2.92 m of wheelbase.

In terms of technological apparatus, the BYD Han is the first vehicle from brand to have the new Blade Battery. There are 77 kWh and autonomy of up to 550 km (NEDC test cycle).

Finally, motorization has two options. In the first one, an electric motor with 221 hp and a torque of 33.6 mkgf. Up to 100 km/h, 7.9 seconds.

BYD/Disclosure

The other version has two engines (four-wheel drive) with a total power of 493 hp and a torque of 69.3 mkgf. Acceleration between 0 and 100 km/h takes just 3.9 seconds. In both, maximum speed of 190 km/h. The Han has, according to the brand, a state-of-the-art DiPilot intelligent steering assistance system.