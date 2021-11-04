Rocha: Champions shows Brazil with many “waiters”, but the top scorer is missing – 11/04/2021

Antony was one of the highlights of the incredible Ajax 100%’s away game against Borussia Dortmund. Three assists from the left winger on the right. Cut inside and pass or cross. The Dutch team’s top scorer, however, is the Franco-Ivorian Sebastién Haller, with seven goals in four matches in the Champions League. Another seven in the Eredivisie.

Vinicius Júnior showed again that the absence from Tite’s last squad doesn’t make any sense. Two goals over the weekend for the Spanish league, two assists for Benzema in Real Madrid’s comeback against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Brazilian has seven goals in La Liga, two less than the French, the team’s top scorer in the continental tournament. That is, the protagonist.

With Messi and Mbappé as the main stars, Neymar becomes a luxury supporting role in PSG. The same with Roberto Firmino in relation to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané. Gabriel Jesus scored in Manchester City’s 4-1 over Club Brugge, but at the end, entering the second stage. When he starts playing on Pep Guardiola’s team, he usually opens from the right, serving his teammates. He has five assists in the Premier League.

Raphinha is the top scorer for Leeds United, but with only four goals, the same number as Firmino. Salah is ten. Lucas Paquetá also has four goals in Ligue 1 for Lyon, plus two assists. Same number as Ekambi, the team’s main striker. Jonathan David of Lille is the competition’s top scorer with eight goals.

Lewandowski, Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, Mbappé, Messi, Haaland, Immobile… None of the top scorers on the planet is Brazilian. No great references, like Ronaldo, Romário, Adriano…

There is a thesis that today there is a lack of great dribblers in football five times world champion, but week by week this falls apart. All of the above have a vast repertoire of “skills”, creative one-on-one solutions. The problem is getting the ball into the net. Mainly in decisive moments, that goal from 1 to 0 or that defines victories in the end.

That’s what the team lacked in its last major setbacks: elimination to Belgium in 2018 and defeat, at home, in the Copa America final to Argentina. Richarlison was Olympic gold top scorer with five goals in six games. But he seems to lose space in the main and, at Everton, he has scored only two goals so far in the Premier League. Matheus Cunha is a reserve at Atlético de Madrid. He could develop professionally under the command of Diego Simeone, but he lost prominence.

This is the key word in Brazilian football. Many “waiters”, no scorers. On Tite’s team, everything must be on Neymar’s shoulders again. The shirt number ten, even, must surpass Pelé as the greatest scorer in the history of the selection. At the club, however, the habit of going to the nets is becoming more and more distant.

Perhaps it is a question of generation, more influenced by Ronaldinho Gaucho, who scored his goals, but publicly stated that he felt more pleasure dribbling or serving his attacking teammates. But who decided in the last world title of the country was Ronaldo Fenômeno, with eight goals in seven matches. Two in the grand final.

Even Gabigol, the great top scorer in football played in Brazil, has sought to serve more than scoring goals for Flamengo. As if sending a message to Tite and also to European football. The pass to goal is already becoming a Brazilian brand.

The chance in Qatar is to resolve on collective strength. France, the last champion, did not have the top scorer in the Cup in Russia. Mbappé and Griezmann made four, two less than Harry Kane. Giroud, the number nine, did not score a single goal. As well as Gabriel Jesus, who also failed to score in the 4-1 selection against Uruguay. Raphinha and Neymar lost their balance.

It may be the solution in the absence of a nine to update the dynasty of protagonists in the last winning era of the selection.