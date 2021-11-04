Rocks from extinct exoplanets are unlike any other we know

The landscape of exoplanets, worlds that orbit stars other than the Sun, can be very different from any other in the Solar System. According to a new study, which looked at the composition of “polluted” white dwarfs in our galaxy, distant planets would have rocks that simply don’t exist in the Sun’s orbit.

To reach this conclusion, NOIRLab astronomer Siyi Xu partnered with geologist Keith Putirka of California State University, and together they studied the atmospheres of white dwarfs “contaminated” by material from their planets. White dwarfs are the collapsed core of stars like our Sun, after they have completed the cycle of fusion of hydrogen into helium. In this process of “death”, planets, asteroids and other bodies in their orbits end up falling into the white dwarf.

By analyzing the atmospheres of 23 white dwarfs, all about 650 light-years from the Sun, the researchers found and precisely measured elements such as calcium, silicon, magnesium, and iron, using the WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii, the Hubble telescope, and other observatories. So, they “recreated” minerals and rocks from the amount of each of these elements. As a result, they achieved a much wider range of compositions than any of the rocky planets in the Solar System.

This suggests that the planets that existed around these white dwarfs, when they were still Sun-like stars, had very exotic rocks. Some of the compositions found were so unusual that the authors had to create names like “quartz pyroxenites” and “periclase dunes” to classify the rocks that must have existed there. Furthermore, rock types can have major implications for the geology of planets.

As an example of how these compositions might affect the landscape of exoplanets, the researchers explained that “some rock types we see in the white dwarf data would dissolve more water than rocks on Earth and could impact ocean development.” They also said that other types of rock can “melt at much lower temperatures” than those we know, as well as “produce a thicker crust than rocks on Earth”.

Since rocks can be weaker, plate tectonic development can occur more easily on such worlds. On the other hand, the high levels of magnesium and low levels of silicon suggest that this material came from the interior of the planets, that is, from the command, and not from the crust. This contradicts previous studies, which claimed to have found signs of continental crust on rocky planets orbiting these stars. Unfortunately, the new research found no evidence of crustal rocks.

This set of features seems to suggest that these extinct exoplanets did not have continents, as their rocks were not strong enough to withstand the action of oceans and plate tectonics. But the new observations don’t completely rule out the possibility that there may be some kind of crust. “We believe that if crustal rock exists, we cannot see it, probably because it occurs in a very small fraction compared to the mass of other planetary components, such as the core and the mantle,” said Putirka.

The article was published in Nature Communications.

Source: NOIRLab