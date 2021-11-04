Rodolfo Rodrigues: Antony has been having a spectacular season – 11/03/2021

Revealed by São Paulo, forward Antony has been going through a sensational moment in his career. This Wednesday (3), the 21-year-old player played a key role in Ajax-HOL’s turnaround against Borussia Dortmund-ALE, away from home, giving two assists in the 3 x 1 turn and made great plays. One of them caused the expulsion of the experienced Hummels.

With the victory, the Dutch team secured its fourth victory in four games and also a spot in the round of 16. In this current edition of Champions, Antony already has 5 assists in 4 games and is one of the leaders in this aspect in the competition, alongside the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes, from Manchester United.

For Ajax, Antony has 3 goals in the Dutch League this season 2021/22, where his team leads with 26 points. Recently, he was one of the standouts in the rout over runners-up PSV Eindhoven by 5 x 0, when he scored a goal.

In 2021, Antony started the Brazilian team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. With these good performances, the forward was called up by coach Tite for the senior team and did well in the World Cup qualifiers. Against Venezuela, in his debut, he entered the game at the end of the game and scored one of the winning goals by 3 x 1. After that, he also did well when he entered the second half in the games against Colombia and Uruguay.

Fast, smooth and skillful, Antony is becoming more and more an objective and very productive player. Called up again for the qualifiers this November, the Ajax forward will fight for a spot in the starting lineup.

Antony is a puzzle for any side. Strong at 1 vs 1, monstrous readability and sublime technical quality. What a fantastic player! Pure talent. pic.twitter.com/k9AElofDar — Thomas (@diogotome92) November 3, 2021

