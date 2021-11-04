Rodrigo Caetano is denounced for kicking the VAR’s room door

Atletico-MG’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano was denounced by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for kicking the video referee’s booth in a game against Santos, in the Brazilian Championship. The trial will be next Tuesday (9).

According to the summary, Rodrigo Caetano, at 41 minutes of the first half, kicked the VAR room door and called the referees of thieves. The director was framed in articles 258 and 243-F, both from the CBJD.

Article 243-F is punishable by the application of a “fine, from BRL 100 to BRL 100,000, and suspension from one to six matches, if played by an athlete, even if a substitute, coach, doctor or member of the technical committee, and suspension for a period of 15 to 90 days, if practiced by any other natural person subject to this Code”.

Article 258, on the other hand, provides for the “suspension of one to six matches, if played by an athlete, even if alternate, coach, doctor or member of the technical committee, and suspension for a period of 15 to 180 days, if played by any other natural person submitted to this Code”.

In addition to Rodrigo Caetano, Eudes Pedro dos Santos, an employee of the Minas Gerais team, was also denounced for offending the referee team.

The indictment argues that “it cannot be admitted that the first accused, who, as a football director, should set an example for everyone, does not accept the VAR analysis and kicks and punches the door of the room where the team was. And moreover, in the form of article 184 of the CBJD, the first denounced, in addition to that reported in item 1, achieved the honor of the VAR team, being typified in article 243-F”.

Leader of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético won the game against Santos by 3-1, valid for the 26th round.