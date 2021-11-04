Rogério Ceni “invades” recording and plays São Paulo fan when reading question to Gabriel Sara | São Paulo

Midfielder Gabriel Sara was surprised by coach Rogério Ceni when he was recording a painting in which he answered questions from São Paulo fans. The boss “invaded” the recording and fulfilled the role of the fan by reading the question to the player.

– Sara, my son is a big fan of yours. Please tell the little ones from São Paulo what it’s like to join the São Paulo professional team coming from Cotia? – Rogério Ceni read the question from a fan named Patrícia Gonçalves da Rocha, from São Paulo.

More from São Paulo:

+ With Leo, São Paulo wins more and suffers less

+ VC Escala: help Ceni build the team against Bahia

Sara, who has been a starter and praised by Ceni, laughed at the coach’s participation. Then he answered the question:

– It’s a joy, I arrived there very young, at 13 years old, I didn’t imagine that this really… we dream, we believe, but it’s not really going to work out or not, it’s a gamble. It’s magical to go up, live the base in Cotia, and it’s been magical to experience the professional.

1 of 2 Gabriel Sara celebrates São Paulo’s goal against Inter — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Gabriel Sara celebrates São Paulo’s goal against Inter — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Sara was the author of São Paulo’s goal in the victory over Internacional, last Sunday, at Morumbi. After the game, Ceni praised the player and said he hopes that he, as well as midfielder Igor Gomes, will not leave the club soon.

+ Read more news about São Paulo