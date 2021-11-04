Round 6: the gamer who was attacked for having a Netflix serial name

Gamer Lydia Ellery, known online as the Squid Game, says she lost jobs because of her internet name’s association with the Netflix series

A British gamer who uses the same name on the internet as the Round 6 series says she is losing work because of the success of Netflix — she goes by the nickname “Squid Game”, the name of the work in English.

Lydia Ellery, 32, complains that companies are now hesitating to hire her because of her name and her association with the streaming program, despite the fact that she has been known as Squid Game for more than a decade.

In addition to live broadcasts, Lydia does presentation and advertising work, but she has been missing out on job opportunities because of her name.

She says she was the target of name-calling and abuse by fans of the show. As a result, the Twitch user is considering changing her name on social networking and gaming platforms.