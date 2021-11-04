Round 6: the gamer who was attacked for having a Netflix serial name

7 hours ago

Credit, Lydia Ellery Photo caption, Gamer Lydia Ellery, known online as the Squid Game, says she lost jobs because of her internet name’s association with the Netflix series

A British gamer who uses the same name on the internet as the Round 6 series says she is losing work because of the success of Netflix — she goes by the nickname “Squid Game”, the name of the work in English.

Lydia Ellery, 32, complains that companies are now hesitating to hire her because of her name and her association with the streaming program, despite the fact that she has been known as Squid Game for more than a decade.

In addition to live broadcasts, Lydia does presentation and advertising work, but she has been missing out on job opportunities because of her name.

She says she was the target of name-calling and abuse by fans of the show. As a result, the Twitch user is considering changing her name on social networking and gaming platforms.

“I was the target of a lot of fan hate and I lost jobs because of it [o nome]”she told the BBC.

Lydia, who lives in Bristol, UK, participates in social media such as streaming games site Twitch, as well as Instagram. She has been using the name Squid Game for 11 years, and also “SquidGaming” on Twitter.

She has 42,300 followers on Twitch and is also part of Yogscast, a collective with more than seven million subscribers on YouTube.

“For me, Squid Game was just a silly name I thought of at the time,” she said.

But now the name has a different meaning.

The Korean series, which tells the story of a group of people playing deadly children’s games for money, has gone viral. According to Netflix, the program was watched in 142 million homes around the world in the first four weeks.

With the success, the profiles of Lydia Ellery started to be visited by a wave of curious people.

Credit, NurPhoto Photo caption, In English, the Round 6 series is called Squid Game

“Since the show doesn’t have an official Instagram account, I was inundated with people tagging me or texting me thinking I was [meu perfil] it was the program,” she said.

To promote Squid Game, Netflix uses its own social media accounts.

Lydia said that some of the messages were hateful, which made her stressed.

“I started getting abusive messages. People were angry with me because they were mega-fans, and they thought I had ‘stolen’ the account for the series,” he says.

“I had to turn off notifications on my Instagram. My phone was flooded (with messages).”

hacker attacks

Lydia’s accounts became so popular that she was kicked off the platforms several times, and asked to reset her password.

“People were reporting my account and countless users tried to hack into my account. I keep getting emails from people trying to log in. It’s been very frustrating,” she says.

Lydia says that, along with the loss of income from her association with the TV series, she is considering changing her name — and the brand she’s built for more than a decade.

“My SEO [otimização de mecanismo de busca] is completely confused now,” she says.

“If you search for me and my brand, which I’ve had for over 10 years, all you’ll find is the TV show. I recently lost a job because of my username.”

“I think it’s the connotations of the show: it’s a very violent series, maybe that’s it.”

“The companies [onde procurei trabalho] they contacted me and specifically said that I couldn’t get the job because of my Squid Game name,” he says.

“I feel disheartened by the whole situation and incredibly fed up with it all,” she says.