Round of classics at Carioca Women 2021; Check results | women’s football

Classics day in the 8th round of the Carioca Women’s Championship. Fluminense beat Vasco and continues to lead the competition, with 100% success. In the other clash of the round, Flamengo played. The victory over Botafogo caused the rivals to switch positions in the table. The hunt for Fluminense continues, in search of the Guanabara Cup title.

In Laranjeiras, Fluminense beat Vasco by 3-0, and managed to remain in the lead of the State. The goals of the match were scored by Roberta Santos, Ronaldinha and Luany. With the result, Vasco parked in 4th position, five points ahead of Pérolas Negras, first placed outside the qualifying zone for the Carioca finals.

1 of 2 Fluminese remains unbeaten at Carioca 2021 — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense FC Fluminese remains unbeaten in Carioca 2021 — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense FC

The other classic of the round moved the leaderboard, changing the positions of rivals. Flamengo received Botafogo in Gávea, and won the match 2-1. The goals of the match were scored by Rafa Barros and Pimenta; and Karén discounted for the visitors. The victory promoted a change in the teams’ position. Flamengo takes second place and is two points behind Fluminense. Botafogo follows with 20 points, two less than Flamengo, in third position.

2 out of 2 Flamengo x Botafogo; 2021 Carioca Championship — Photo: Paula Reis/CRF Flamengo x Botafogo; 2021 Carioca Championship — Photo: Paula Reis/CRF

The four return to the field next Saturday (6). Flamengo will face Bangu at Cefan, at 10 am (Brasilia time). In the afternoon, Fluminense receives Botafogo, in Laranjeiras. At the same time at 3 pm (Brasilia time), Vasco will face Pérolas Negras, at CT Artsul.

See other results of the 8th round of Carioca: