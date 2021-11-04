Rueda takes a position on the chances of Santos repatriating Soteldo: “It doesn’t have conditions”

Currently, the player is playing for Toronto FC and, according to information from journalist Samir Carvalho, from the “Café do Setorista” channel, the club wants R$ 14 million to negotiate him.

Santos continues fighting in the fight to escape an unprecedented relegation to Serie B in Brasileirão. At the moment, Peixe has 35 points, in 29 disputed rounds, and is five points ahead of Z-4. Sport, currently 17th placed and first team within the relegation zone, has 30 points won in 30 matches played by the national league.

Despite returning to the field only next Sunday (7), in the derby against Palmeiras, Santos was once again a subject in the sports media. The club became an agenda after the information that Soteldo would have a fixed price to leave his current club and Brazil could be a destination. According to a report by journalist Samir Carvalho, from the “Café do Setorista” channel, Toronto FC wants an amount of R$ 14 million to negotiate the Venezuelan.

The site’s reporting team “the tribune” had already contacted the president of Santos, Andres Rueda, to find out if there would be a possibility for the midfielder, who has already defended the club, to be repatriated by the São Paulo club. enter into negotiations with the attacking midfielder.

“We’re not bringing Soteldo! And I’m being very honest about it. Soteldo has already reached a salary level and contractual conditions that would not fit the financial part of Santos.” said Andres Rueda in an interview given to the portal’s reporting team.

to the website “The Tribune”, the president of the Baixada Santista team highlighted that the Venezuelan midfielder is a great athlete, but the high values ​​involved in the deal make the chances impossible. “On the football side, I have no doubt that he is an excellent player, but on the financial side, the club is unable to bring this player.”