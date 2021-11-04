Russia restricts nitrogen exports for six months

The Russian government announced this Wednesday (3) that it will restrict exports of nitrogen fertilizers in volumes established by quotas for six months.

“In order to avoid shortages in our domestic market and, as a result, an increase in food prices”, justified the Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, in a note, when announcing the measure.

For nitrogen, shipments will be restricted to 5.9 million tons and for complex fertilizers containing nitrogen to 5.35 million tons. According to Russian news agency Interfax, the measure is valid from December 1st.

In the statement, Mishustin highlighted that rising natural gas prices – input used for the manufacture of fertilizers – generates negative consequences on world markets and that a significant part of the cost of nitrogen comes from the value of natural gas.

The government’s decision was announced during a government meeting broadcast on television this Wednesday, after the President Vladimir Putin have demanded measures to guarantee the supply of local farmers.

According to the prime minister, the Russian government is going to adopt customs control measures to monitor compliance with the volumes to be exported. “The Ministry of Industry and Commerce will be empowered to distribute volumes among exporters. This work must be carried out in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture”, explained Mishustin.

Fertilizer crisis

Russia is one of the largest nitrogen exporters in the world. The measure tends to aggravate the tightening in the world supply of fertilizers, adding to restrictions adopted by China and limitations on Belarus’ exports.

For Brazil, Russia is one of the main suppliers of ammonium nitrate and potassium chloride (KCl). Last year, Brazil imported 7.583 million tons of fertilizers from Russia, accounting for 22% of the country’s internal imports, according to data from Comextat (Brazil’s foreign trade statistics service).

This year until September, Russian fertilizer contributed with 23% of the total imported by Brazilian industries, consolidating itself as the largest source with 6.705 million tons.